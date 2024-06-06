Karachi Admin Finalizes Eid-ul-Azha Cleanliness Plan
The Karachi administration, Thursday, finalized a plan for removal and disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha
Besides carrying out routine cleanliness operations, Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) will ensure removal of offal in coordination with municipal bodies while Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will carry out fumigation, said a statement issued here.
The arrangements in the regard were finalized in a meeting held here with Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi in chair.
It was decided in the meeting that SSWMB will collect and dispose off the offal and other waste in consultation and coordination with Towns Municipal Administration and Cantonment Boards while possibility of spreading stench in the disposal process would also be addressed effectively.
The Commissioner directed SSWMB to ensure such cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha that no complaint should be received from any area of the metropolis.
The meeting further decided that all the deputy commissioners will hold meetings with the officers of the Solid Waste Management Board, Town Municipal Corporations and Cantonment Boards in their respective districts to review the arrangements.
The Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to extend assistance and guidance to SSWMB and local bodies
concerned in the regard.
Earlier, Executive Director SSWMB, Tariq Ali Nizamani, briefed the meeting in detail about the planning and arrangements for removing waste and offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.
