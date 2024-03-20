Karachi admin impose fine on 120 vendors for violating laws

As many as 120 vendors were fined over Rs 1.2 million by the Karachi administration during checking of the prices at 411 places in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) As many as 120 vendors were fined over Rs 1.2 million by the Karachi administration during checking of the prices at 411 places in the city.

The fine was imposed on the vendors for violating laws and price list during price checking campaign.

The Karachi administration has launched the campaign against the illegal profiteers and hoarders specially during the holy month of Ramazan.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Saleem Rajput is supervising the drive launched in different areas of the city.

The Commissioner has directed that the Magistrates in every area should check the prices and ensure the implementation of the official rates.