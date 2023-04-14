Karachi Admin imposes fines of Rs.0.372 million on 72 vendors for overcharging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :During its ongoing campaign to check illegal profiteering, the Karachi administration, on Friday, imposed fines of more than Rs.0.372 million on 72 vendors for overcharging the customers.

The administration on the 23rd of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed a fine of Rs.42000 on four flour sellers, fine of Rs.42500 on six bakeries, fine of Rs.75000 on 18 poultry shops, Rs.89000 on 17 grocery stores, Rs.15000 on two vegetable sellers, Rs.16000 on 11 fruit sellers and fine of Rs.105000 was imposed on 14 milk sellers.

According to a statement issued here, the Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, vowed to keep the campaign against illegal profiteers continue and instructed all the magistrates to carry out field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

Ensure sell of items of daily use at prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction of confiscated goods in presence of the concerned vendors, he further directed.

Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up bachat bazaars under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates, the commissioner said.

He also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling to telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.