UrduPoint.com

Karachi Admin Imposes Fines Of Rs.0.372 Million On 72 Vendors For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Karachi Admin imposes fines of Rs.0.372 million on 72 vendors for overcharging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :During its ongoing campaign to check illegal profiteering, the Karachi administration, on Friday, imposed fines of more than Rs.0.372 million on 72 vendors for overcharging the customers.

The administration on the 23rd of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed a fine of Rs.42000 on four flour sellers, fine of Rs.42500 on six bakeries, fine of Rs.75000 on 18 poultry shops, Rs.89000 on 17 grocery stores, Rs.15000 on two vegetable sellers, Rs.16000 on 11 fruit sellers and fine of Rs.105000 was imposed on 14 milk sellers.

According to a statement issued here, the Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, vowed to keep the campaign against illegal profiteers continue and instructed all the magistrates to carry out field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

Ensure sell of items of daily use at prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction of confiscated goods in presence of the concerned vendors, he further directed.

Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up bachat bazaars under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates, the commissioner said.

He also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling to telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine All Million Flour

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

1 hour ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

2 hours ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.