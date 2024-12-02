Karachi Admin Seals 4 Factories Producing Soap From Animal Offal
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The Karachi administration started a crack down against factories involved in manufacturing sub-standard soap using animal offal and four such factories were sealed while 12 people were apprehended on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Karachi administration started a crack down against factories involved in manufacturing sub-standard soap using animal offal and four such factories were sealed while 12 people were apprehended on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto submitted a progress report to Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi in this regard, according to a statement issued here.
The DC Korangi has mentioned that the sealed factories were found using animal offal for making soap that was not only unfit for human consumption but also an environmental hazard.
The people apprehended from factories making sub-standard soap were handed over to police for further legal action, he informed.
The commissioner Karachi directed to continue the campaign and also instructed deputy commissioners of the other districts of Karachi to initiate action against factories involved in making sub-standard soap in their corresponding areas.
