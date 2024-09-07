Open Menu

Karachi Administration Celebrated Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

The city administration celebrated Defence Day with great enthusiasm and national spirit, under the personal supervision and guidance of Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi. Various events and programs were organized to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan's defence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The city administration celebrated Defence Day with great enthusiasm and national spirit, under the personal supervision and guidance of Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi. Various events and programs were organized to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan's defence.

The celebrations began with a girls' hockey match at Islahuddin Hockey Stadium, followed by art and painting competition. A tree plantation ceremony was also held at Annu Bhai Park to commemorate Defence Day. Commissioner Naqvi made the occasion memorable by planting a tree and dedicating it to Defence Day, instructing the Deputy Commissioner to ensure special care until it grows into a mature tree.

Commissioner Naqvi also met with cricketers at Annu Bhai Park, where he offered encouragement. He assured them of the administration's support and guidance for organising cricket matches. He paid tribute to the late Annu Bhai, a renowned sports reporter, in whose memory the park was established.

Regarding musical program was also organized by the city administration. Earlier, Commissioner Naqvi distributed prizes to the winners of the girls' hockey match and art and painting competition at Islahuddin Hockey Stadium, alongside Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, as chief guest gave away trophy. Olympian Islahuddin was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Hockey Sports Martyrs Shaheed Defence Day

Recent Stories

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

3 minutes ago
 Naqvi inspects progress of Gaddafi Stadium up-grad ..

Naqvi inspects progress of Gaddafi Stadium up-gradation

9 minutes ago
 ACP holds Art Exhibition Titled "Hundred Heroes" t ..

ACP holds Art Exhibition Titled "Hundred Heroes" to pay tribute to our famous pe ..

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police seize consignment of fake pesticid ..

Jamshoro police seize consignment of fake pesticides, arrest 4 suspects

2 hours ago
 Firefighters, planes tackle blaze in German mounta ..

Firefighters, planes tackle blaze in German mountains

2 hours ago
 Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer beg ..

Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit

2 hours ago
ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for as ..

ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for assisting banned outfit

2 hours ago
 UMT holds ceremony

UMT holds ceremony

2 hours ago
 Partly cloudy weather for city

Partly cloudy weather for city

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan is ..

PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan isolation myths: Dar

2 hours ago
 Wasa issues final warning to defaulters

Wasa issues final warning to defaulters

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police officers win silver medals in indivi ..

Punjab Police officers win silver medals in individual, team categories

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan