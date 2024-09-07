Karachi Administration Celebrated Defence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 11:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The city administration celebrated Defence Day with great enthusiasm and national spirit, under the personal supervision and guidance of Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi. Various events and programs were organized to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan's defence.
The celebrations began with a girls' hockey match at Islahuddin Hockey Stadium, followed by art and painting competition. A tree plantation ceremony was also held at Annu Bhai Park to commemorate Defence Day. Commissioner Naqvi made the occasion memorable by planting a tree and dedicating it to Defence Day, instructing the Deputy Commissioner to ensure special care until it grows into a mature tree.
Commissioner Naqvi also met with cricketers at Annu Bhai Park, where he offered encouragement. He assured them of the administration's support and guidance for organising cricket matches. He paid tribute to the late Annu Bhai, a renowned sports reporter, in whose memory the park was established.
Regarding musical program was also organized by the city administration. Earlier, Commissioner Naqvi distributed prizes to the winners of the girls' hockey match and art and painting competition at Islahuddin Hockey Stadium, alongside Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, as chief guest gave away trophy. Olympian Islahuddin was also present on the occasion.
