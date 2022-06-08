Karachi administration decides to raze down dilapidated buildings in the Metropolis

The Karachi administration, on Wednesday, decided to take comprehensive and effective action against illegal constructions, evacuation of residents from uninhabitable and dangerous buildings and resolving the longstanding issues of demolition of such buildings in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Karachi administration, on Wednesday, decided to take comprehensive and effective action against illegal constructions, evacuation of residents from uninhabitable and dangerous buildings and resolving the longstanding issues of demolition of such buildings in the metropolis.

Following directives of Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput in this regard, a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon here contemplated on action for demolition of worn out structures and possible obstacles in the way of implementing the government's decisions to vacate the decayed buildings and their demolition.

Sindh Secretary Local Government Najam Shah briefed the meeting about the details of action against illegal buildings.

The meeting decided that the Karachi administration, in consultation with the Sindh Buildings Control Authority (SBCA) would ensure the evacuation of residents and demolition of rickety buildings under the supervision of the concerned deputy commissioners.

Approving demolition of the most deteriorated structures at the earliest it was also decided in the meeting that buildings posing threat to life and safety of people will be demolished in phases and in the first phase building categorised by SBCA as the most dangerous will be razed down.

The district administration would extend all possible assistance to SBCA in its action against the illegal buildings, it was further decided.

Director General SBCA Ishaq Khuhrro presented a list of dilapidated buildings and informed that the authority has completed the survey of uninhabitable and dangerous buildings in Karachi.

The meeting reviewed legal requirements for demolition of unsound buildings and considered measures to evacuate the occupants from such crumbling structures. The commissioner directed SBCA to fulfil in advance all the legal requirements in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner I Karachi Dadlo Zuhrani, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Peeral Chandio, all deputy commissioners and Directors Encroachment and other relevant officers.