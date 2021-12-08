Karachi administration fixes milk prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Karachi administration Wednesday fixed new prices of milk, Rs.120 per liter while the price of milk for dairy farmers will be Rs. 105 and the wholesale price will be Rs. 110 per liter.

In this regard Commissioner Karachi has also issued a notification.

The decision on milk prices was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

It was decided in the meeting that legal action would be taken against the violators of government rates.

The meeting also decided to review the prices of milk every three months.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawad Muzaffar, all Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Dairy Farmers Association, Wholesalers Association and Retailers Association, the officials from Bureau of Supply and Prices Livestock Department, food Authority and others attended the meeting.