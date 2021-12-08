UrduPoint.com

Karachi Administration Fixes Milk Prices

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:40 PM

Karachi administration fixes milk prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Karachi administration Wednesday fixed new prices of milk, Rs.120 per liter while the price of milk for dairy farmers will be Rs. 105 and the wholesale price will be Rs. 110 per liter.

In this regard Commissioner Karachi has also issued a notification.

The decision on milk prices was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

It was decided in the meeting that legal action would be taken against the violators of government rates.

The meeting also decided to review the prices of milk every three months.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawad Muzaffar, all Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Dairy Farmers Association, Wholesalers Association and Retailers Association, the officials from Bureau of Supply and Prices Livestock Department, food Authority and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Price All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

41 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

56 minutes ago
 Dr Shahbaz Gill suggests all political parties to ..

Dr Shahbaz Gill suggests all political parties to respect each others' sentiment ..

19 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson adviser resigns over lockdown party ..

Boris Johnson adviser resigns over lockdown party video

19 minutes ago
 Steps afoot for journalists' welfare: CM

Steps afoot for journalists' welfare: CM

19 minutes ago
 PPP turns Sindh into a Police state: Arbab Rahim

PPP turns Sindh into a Police state: Arbab Rahim

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.