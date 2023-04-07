Close
Karachi Administration Imposed Fine Of Rs.0.748 Mn On 187 Vendors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM

During its ongoing campaign against overpricing, the Karachi administration, on Friday, imposed fines of more than Rs.0.748 million on 187 vendors while a shopkeeper was arrested for overcharging the customers

The administration on the 16th of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed fines of Rs.5000 on 2 flour sellers, Rs.156000 on 28 bakeries, Rs.122,000 on 29 poultry shops, Rs.133,000 on 28 grocery stores, Rs.38,000 on 17 meat sellers, Rs.35,000 on 24 vegetable sellers, Rs.50,000 on 30 fruit sellers and Rs.212,000 on 34 milk sellers.

According to a statement issued here by the commissioner's office, an illegal profiteer was also taken into custody for violating the fixed price.

Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners to continue the action against the illegal profiteers and ensure the selling of items of daily use at prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction in presence of the vendors concerned.

He said that the Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up a Bachat Bazaar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

The commissioner instructed all the magistrates to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room on telephone numbers 02199203443 and 02199205645.

