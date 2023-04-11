Close
Karachi Administration Imposes Fines Of Rs.0.459 Million On 142 Illegal Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 08:48 PM

The Karachi administration's campaign against overpricing continued in all the districts of the metropolis on Tuesday and 142 vendors were fined Rs.0.459 million for overcharging consumers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi administration's campaign against overpricing continued in all the districts of the metropolis on Tuesday and 142 vendors were fined Rs.0.459 million for overcharging consumers.

The Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners to further gear up the action against the illegal profiteering while all the magistrates were instructed to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers charging more than the fixed prices for ensuring relief to the citizens.

According to a statement issued here by the commissioner office, the administration on the 20th of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed fines of Rs.151,000 on 19 vendors in the district South, fines of Rs.149000 were imposed on 18 vendors in district Central, fines of Rs.40000 on 24 shopkeepers in district East, Rs.38000 on 34 vendors in district West, Rs.8000 on 12 vendors in district Malir, Rs.64000 on 28 illegal profiteers in district Korangi and fines of Rs.9000 were imposed on 7 vendors in district Kiamari.

As per details, nine bakeries were also fined Rs.

56000, 26 poultry shops received fines of Rs.55000, 27 grocery stores received fines of Rs.145000, 2 meat sellers received fines of Rs.1000 each, 21 vegetable sellers received fines of Rs.25000, 33 fruit sellers received fines of Rs.39000 and 24 milk sellers received fines of Rs.131000 while a fine of Rs.5000 was imposed on a flour seller.

The commissioner further instructed that if any vendor or shopkeeper was found charging more than the fixed prices of essential items his commodities should be sold at the prescribed rates by holding on the spot auction in presence of the concerned vendors.

He said that the Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up a Bachat Bazaar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

The commissioner appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.

