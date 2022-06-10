UrduPoint.com

Karachi Administration Stops Construction Work On 15 Illegal Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Karachi administration stops construction work on 15 illegal buildings

District administration South and Sindh Building Control Authority brought construction work to a halt on15 illegal buildings in the metropolis and sealed off the premises on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration South and Sindh Building Control Authority brought construction work to a halt on15 illegal buildings in the metropolis and sealed off the premises on Friday.

According to a statement issued here construction work on 15 illegal buildings in Lyari, Civil Lines, Garden, Saddar and Aram Bagh areas has been stopped on direction of Deputy Commissioner South Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani.

The action was initiated following directives by Chief Secretary Sindh for taking immediate measures against illegal constructions in the metropolis.

He also directed all the assistant commissioners to visit all the under construction buildings to ensure that the required NOCs and other documentary requirements were completed for the construction of the building.

No illegal activity would be allowed in the district, operation against illegal buildings would continue and any illegal construction work in South district would be sealed off, he maintained.

Issani also urged employees of Sindh Building Control Authority to extend full cooperation to district administration in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Lyari Saddar Bagh All

Recent Stories

Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

1 minute ago
 EU warns Algeria over Spain row

EU warns Algeria over Spain row

1 minute ago
 Government allocated Rs 65 billion for the Higher ..

Government allocated Rs 65 billion for the Higher Education Commission : Miftah ..

1 minute ago
 HESCO faces shortfall of around 40 percent electri ..

HESCO faces shortfall of around 40 percent electricity : Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Remarkable budget presented in tough times: Kheeal ..

Remarkable budget presented in tough times: Kheeal Das Kohistani

6 minutes ago
 Qaiser asks policymakers to provide special incent ..

Qaiser asks policymakers to provide special incentives in SMEs sector

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.