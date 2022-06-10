Karachi administration stops construction work on 15 illegal buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration South and Sindh Building Control Authority brought construction work to a halt on15 illegal buildings in the metropolis and sealed off the premises on Friday.

According to a statement issued here construction work on 15 illegal buildings in Lyari, Civil Lines, Garden, Saddar and Aram Bagh areas has been stopped on direction of Deputy Commissioner South Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani.

The action was initiated following directives by Chief Secretary Sindh for taking immediate measures against illegal constructions in the metropolis.

He also directed all the assistant commissioners to visit all the under construction buildings to ensure that the required NOCs and other documentary requirements were completed for the construction of the building.

No illegal activity would be allowed in the district, operation against illegal buildings would continue and any illegal construction work in South district would be sealed off, he maintained.

Issani also urged employees of Sindh Building Control Authority to extend full cooperation to district administration in this regard.