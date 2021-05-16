Karachi administration well prepared to handle any emergency situation: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :City administration is fully prepared to combat emergency situation expected during cyclone in the city.

Commissioner of Karachi, Navid Ahmed Shaikh, following his visit to different parts of the mega polis here on Sunday, also issued an alert to the deputy commissioners, concerned authorities of different cantonment boards, KMC, DMCs Water and Sewerage board and other relevant departments to be fully prepared for any possible calamity.

The Karachi Commissioner urged these officials to ensure effective implementation of the contingency plans prepared under the existent situation.

They were also advised to help maintain efficient coordination among the civic agencies, as well as to provide relief to the people during expected cyclone and rains.

Earlier, with the motive to review level of preparedness and arrangements made by concerned departments to handle any difficult situation, he took round of different areas of the city.

He on the occasion was accompanied by concerned officials, representing districts' administration and civic agencies.

Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh was briefed by representatives of cantonment boards and other civic agencies about the contingency plans developed to combat any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, a control room has also been setup at Commissioner Karachi office, directly linked to Rescue Centre's UAN 1299 for coordination and relief work, if needed.