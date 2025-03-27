KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers continues on Thursday.

In the campaign against profiteering, all authorized officials and specially appointed magistrates are actively monitoring prices in the field and taking action against profiteers to enforce official prices.

Deputy commissioners have deemed the strategy of selling goods at official prices a success, with positive results seen in controlling prices.

On the 26th of Ramazan, officials supervised the sale of goods at 181 locations, ensuring that prices were kept in check.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to make essential items available to the public at official prices as per directive of the Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi.

According to the report on the 26th day of Ramazan, 87 profiteers were fined Rs 514,000, and 4 shopkeepers were arrested.

Over the course of 26 days, officers took action against 4,259 profiteers, sealed 157 shops, and arrested 154 shopkeepers.

During the 26 days of the holy month of Ramadan, officers ensured the sale of food items at official prices on 3,851 locations by supervising sales.

The Commissioner applauded the efforts of the officers and directed them to continue the campaign with the same vigor.

He directed the officers to keep supervising the sale at official prices.

According to the Karachi Commissioner's office report, prices have been checked at over 29,349 shops so far.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed Deputy Commissioners to continue the campaign against profiteers with vigor.

He directed them to control prices, provide relief to citizens, and ensure official price lists are prominently displayed.

District-wise fines imposed on profiteers include: South District (Rs. 167,000 on the 26th of Ramazan, with Rs. 1.27 crore imposed over 26 days), East District (Rs. 49,000 on the 26th of Ramadan, with Rs. 1.06 crore imposed over 26 days), and other districts, including West, Central, Malir, Korangi, and Kemari, also saw fines imposed.