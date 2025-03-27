Open Menu

Karachi Administration's Campaign Against Profiteers Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers continues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers continues on Thursday.

In the campaign against profiteering, all authorized officials and specially appointed magistrates are actively monitoring prices in the field and taking action against profiteers to enforce official prices.

Deputy commissioners have deemed the strategy of selling goods at official prices a success, with positive results seen in controlling prices.

On the 26th of Ramazan, officials supervised the sale of goods at 181 locations, ensuring that prices were kept in check.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to make essential items available to the public at official prices as per directive of the Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi.

According to the report on the 26th day of Ramazan, 87 profiteers were fined Rs 514,000, and 4 shopkeepers were arrested.

Over the course of 26 days, officers took action against 4,259 profiteers, sealed 157 shops, and arrested 154 shopkeepers.

During the 26 days of the holy month of Ramadan, officers ensured the sale of food items at official prices on 3,851 locations by supervising sales.

by themselves.

The Commissioner applauded the efforts of the officers and directed them to continue the campaign with the same vigor.

He directed the officers to keep supervising the sale at official prices.

According to the Karachi Commissioner's office report, prices have been checked at over 29,349 shops so far.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed Deputy Commissioners to continue the campaign against profiteers with vigor.

He directed them to control prices, provide relief to citizens, and ensure official price lists are prominently displayed.

District-wise fines imposed on profiteers include: South District (Rs. 167,000 on the 26th of Ramazan, with Rs. 1.27 crore imposed over 26 days), East District (Rs. 49,000 on the 26th of Ramadan, with Rs. 1.06 crore imposed over 26 days), and other districts, including West, Central, Malir, Korangi, and Kemari, also saw fines imposed.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

2 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

2 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

3 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

3 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan