Karachi Administration's Campaign Against Profiteering Is Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration in the campaign against profiteering, all the relevant officers and specially appointed magistrates were in the field, checked the prices and took action against profiteering for the implementation of the official rates.

The Deputy Commissioners termed the strategy of essential commodities at the official rates as an effective effort, said a statement on Friday.

They said that the efforts to sell essential commodities at the official rates have yielded positive results.

The Deputy Commissioners have stated in their report that on the 27th of Ramazan, officers made sure sale of essential commodities at 203 places under their supervision. In 27 days, auctions of essential commodities at the official rates were held at 4,054 places.

The Commissioner has appreciated these efforts of the officers and directed to continue the campaign in the same spirit. He said that the officers should continue to sale of essential commodities under their supervision.

According to the report, on the 27th day, 86 illegal profiteers were fined Rs 807,000, one wholesaler was arrested, and four shops were sealed.

In total, in 27 days, action was taken against 4,345 wholesalers, 161 shops were sealed and 155 profiteers were arrested.

According to the details of the report of the Commissioner Karachi Office, prices have been checked at more than 30,371 shops so far.

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi directed the Deputy Commissioners to continue the campaign strictly.

He said that efforts should be made to control prices and achieve the objectives of providing relief to the citizens.

He said that they should ensure that the official lists are displayed prominently.

According to the details, in the 27th Ramadan operation against profiteers in the South District, a fine of Rs 156,000 was collected, while a fine of Rs 12.87 million was collected in 27 days.

In the East District, a fine of Rs 81,000 was collected on profiteers on the 27th Ramazan, while a fine of Rs 17.18 million was collected in 27 days. In the West District, a fine of Rs 1500 was collected on the 27th Ramazan, while a fine of Rs 12.19 million was collected in 27 days.

In the Central District, a fine of Rs 100,000 was collected on the 27th Ramazan. 44 thousand rupees, while 36 lakh 22 thousand rupees were imposed in 27 days.

In Malir, 37 thousand rupees were imposed on the 27th of Ramazan, while 29 lakh 89 thousand rupees were imposed in 27 days.

In Korangi, 81 thousand rupees were imposed on the 27th of Ramazan, while 63 lakh 49 thousand rupees were imposed in 27 days.

In Keamari, more than 12 lakh 63 thousand rupees were imposed in 27 days.

