Karachi Administration's Crackdown On Profiteering Continues
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM
The Karachi administration's crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues, with 169 profiteers facing action on the fifth day of Ramazan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues, with 169 profiteers facing action on the fifth day of Ramazan.
Fines totaling Rs 19.51 lakh were imposed, and 16 individuals were arrested for profiteering. Additionally, nine shops were sealed.
According to the hand out issued by the commissioner office in the first five days of Ramazan, the administration has imposed fines exceeding Rs 1.50 crore, arrested 82 profiteers, and sealed 56 shops. Altogether 792 profiteers were fined in five days.
According to details in district South Rs 8.65 lakh was imposed on profiteers while in East was fined Rs 5.7 lakh in West more than Rs 1. lakh ,in Central Rs 1.5 lakh in Malir Rs 80,000 in Korangi Rs 2.6 lakh and in district Keamari
Rs 15,000 was imposed on violators.
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce official prices and take action against profiteers.
Citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner's Office control room at 92199205634 and 02199203443
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA16 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days21 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..11 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku12 minutes ago
-
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers12 minutes ago