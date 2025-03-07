Open Menu

Karachi Administration's Crackdown On Profiteering Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Karachi administration's crackdown on profiteering continues

The Karachi administration's crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues, with 169 profiteers facing action on the fifth day of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues, with 169 profiteers facing action on the fifth day of Ramazan.

Fines totaling Rs 19.51 lakh were imposed, and 16 individuals were arrested for profiteering. Additionally, nine shops were sealed.

According to the hand out issued by the commissioner office in the first five days of Ramazan, the administration has imposed fines exceeding Rs 1.50 crore, arrested 82 profiteers, and sealed 56 shops. Altogether 792 profiteers were fined in five days.

According to details in district South Rs 8.65 lakh was imposed on profiteers while in East was fined Rs 5.7 lakh in West more than Rs 1. lakh ,in Central Rs 1.5 lakh in Malir Rs 80,000 in Korangi Rs 2.6 lakh and in district Keamari

Rs 15,000 was imposed on violators.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce official prices and take action against profiteers.

Citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner's Office control room at 92199205634 and 02199203443

