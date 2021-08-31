UrduPoint.com

Karachi Administrator For Improvement, Beautification Of Nehr-e-Khayyam

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:36 PM

Karachi administrator for improvement, beautification of Nehr-e-Khayyam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said Nehr-e-Khayyam Clifton was being paid full attention by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The entire area around Nehr-e-Khayyam would be beautified, he said while visiting Nehr-e-Khayyam here.

Karachi Water and Sewerage board Managing Director Asadullah Khan, Civil Society representative Yawar Abbas and others were also present on the occasion.

The Karachi administrator inspected the canal in detail and directed to solve the sewerage problems of the canal.

He said the canal would be made more beautiful.

He directed that the instructions issued for the improvement of Nehr-e-Khayyam should be fully implemented and all the works must be completed within the stipulated time.

