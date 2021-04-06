UrduPoint.com
'Karachi Air Quality In 2021 And Beyond' Discussed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

'Karachi Air Quality in 2021 and Beyond' discussed

The U.S. Consulate General -Karachi hosted a virtual roundtable discussion on 'Karachi Air Quality in 2021 and Beyond' to promote real-time monitors to improve air quality

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The U.S. Consulate General -Karachi hosted a virtual roundtable discussion on 'Karachi Air Quality in 2021 and Beyond' to promote real-time monitors to improve air quality.

The roundtable brought together policymakers, climate change experts, and diplomatic community members based in Karachi to explore the benefits of using low-cost air quality monitoring programmes to measure and track air pollutants, according to a communique.

The U.S. Department of State has installed more than 60 reference-grade air quality monitors worldwide, including four in Pakistan. Real-time outdoor air quality data from these monitors helps scientists and policymakers to address air quality around the world and is transparently available to the public.

U.S. Consul General Robert Silberstein and Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Environment, Climate Change and Coast Development, delivered keynote remarks.

Consul General Silberstein said, 'Accurate data allows us to make better decisions and to understand the problem.' "If we can improve Karachi's air quality, we will see significant economic and social benefits, because cleaner air leads to better health and productivity, as well as savings on medical expenses for air pollution-related health problems.' Other panelists gave presentations on the U.S. Mission to Pakistan's air quality monitors and outlined policy interventions to reduce air pollutants.

Diplomatic representatives from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan also shared their experiences about using air quality monitors and ways to improve air quality in Karachi.

