Karachi Airspace Changed, Three Routes Closed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:56 PM
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) changed Karachi airspace here on Wednesday
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) changed Karachi airspace here on Wednesday.According to media reports, three routes of Karachi have been closed for international flights.
No reason has come yet for closing the routes.According to details, alternative route for all three routes are also given while all three routes will be closed till 31st August.CAA has issued regular NOTAM.