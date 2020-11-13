Karachi Arts Council holds “condolence meeting in memory of renowned tabla player Syed Shahid Ali”

“In the past, the artists in the Arts Council did not get the appreciation that they are getting today. What I have been doing for the artists, I hope it will be acceptable” said Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th November, 2020) No Arts Council program would have taken place without Shahid Ali's performances. My relationship with Shahid Ali was like a brotherhood. These views were expressed by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah while addressing a condolence meeting of Tabla Nawaz Shahid Ali. The condolence meeting was organized by Karachi Arts Council in the courtyard of the Arts Council. Addressing the gathering, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah further said that “in the past, artists were not given the same respect in Arts Council as today. Receives from the Council.

Before the artist was not even a member of the Arts Council, the artists never received any financial support from this organization. Alhamdulillah, I am not so ashamed that what I have tried in so many years” Addressing the condolence meeting, well-known musician Azhar Hussain said that my first meeting with Shahid Sahib was in 1981 when I was in a difficult situation and there was no place to live.

Shahid Sahib gave me a place to stay. This is their kindness to me that I will take them to my grave. Shahid was a very honest man. Arts Council and Ahmad Shah have helped us, musicians, a lot and they continue to do so.

I am very kind to them. On this occasion, Secretary Arts Council Prof. Ejaz Farooqi said that Shahid had done a Ph.D. in music. Dr. Huma Mir, Arshad Mahmood, Nadeem Jafari, Ustad Mahmood Khan, Imran Javed, Saadat Jafari, Z. H. Fahim, Waqas Babar, Faisal Latif were present at the condolence meeting. Mohammad Ephraim, Mohammad Ali, Shehzad Haideri, Kashif Grami, Asjad Bukhari, and others also expressed their views and refreshed the memory of Shahid Ali.