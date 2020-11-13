UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Arts Council Holds “condolence Meeting In Memory Of Renowned Tabla Player Syed Shahid Ali”

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:46 AM

Karachi Arts Council holds “condolence meeting in memory of renowned tabla player Syed Shahid Ali”

“In the past, the artists in the Arts Council did not get the appreciation that they are getting today. What I have been doing for the artists, I hope it will be acceptable” said Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th November, 2020) No Arts Council program would have taken place without Shahid Ali's performances. My relationship with Shahid Ali was like a brotherhood. These views were expressed by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah while addressing a condolence meeting of Tabla Nawaz Shahid Ali. The condolence meeting was organized by Karachi Arts Council in the courtyard of the Arts Council. Addressing the gathering, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah further said that “in the past, artists were not given the same respect in Arts Council as today. Receives from the Council.

Before the artist was not even a member of the Arts Council, the artists never received any financial support from this organization. Alhamdulillah, I am not so ashamed that what I have tried in so many years” Addressing the condolence meeting, well-known musician Azhar Hussain said that my first meeting with Shahid Sahib was in 1981 when I was in a difficult situation and there was no place to live.

Shahid Sahib gave me a place to stay. This is their kindness to me that I will take them to my grave. Shahid was a very honest man. Arts Council and Ahmad Shah have helped us, musicians, a lot and they continue to do so.

I am very kind to them. On this occasion, Secretary Arts Council Prof. Ejaz Farooqi said that Shahid had done a Ph.D. in music. Dr. Huma Mir, Arshad Mahmood, Nadeem Jafari, Ustad Mahmood Khan, Imran Javed, Saadat Jafari, Z. H. Fahim, Waqas Babar, Faisal Latif were present at the condolence meeting. Mohammad Ephraim, Mohammad Ali, Shehzad Haideri, Kashif Grami, Asjad Bukhari, and others also expressed their views and refreshed the memory of Shahid Ali.

Related Topics

Karachi Music Man Same Huma Mir From

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 37 more deaths due to Covid-19 in ..

4 minutes ago

Citizen martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian Ar ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

23 minutes ago

Disunity harmful for Kashmir cause: AJK president

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.