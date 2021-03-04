UrduPoint.com
Karachi Arts Council Is All Set To Host The 2nd Women Conference

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:39 PM

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Women Conference

Arts Council Karachi scheduled the 2nd Women Conference on March 6-7, 2021 in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04rd March, 2021) “We pay tribute to all the women who have excelled in every field. If women are put aside, all dreams of development are unfulfilled” Arts Council of Pakistan president Mohammad Ahmed Shah said while addressing a press conference for the 2nd Women Conference.

“A single woman cannot work for her rights, economic empowerment is not possible by keeping women in the home, both men and women must work together, the issue of women's rights is an international issue. The Second Women's Conference is being organized in consultation with women experts in their respective fields.” shah noted.

“For the 2nd Women Conference, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed strictly. Viewers will be allowed to sit in the hall with a gap of one [empty] seat. Masks will be provided to those who come without them and hands will be sanitized at the entrance.” Said Ahmed Shah who was accompanied by the Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi, rights activist Anis Haroon and writer & columnist Noor-ul-Huda Shah.

If we want to change society, we must first spread respect and love. We want the participation of not only women but also men in the conference that is being held- Noor-ul-Huda Shah.
Addressing the conference rights activist Haroon said “Economic empowerment is the most important thing in the world today.
The nations where women equally work as men are in power today. Women's fight is not against men but against patriarchy, which deprives them of their basic rights”


“One of our aspects should be that every child should have access to education. If a woman is not educated then her children cannot develop better. Education is an ornament to raise awareness and make women aware of their rights” Concluding the press conference educationist Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi said.

This year the conference consists of sessions about women’s mental & reproduction Health, honor killing, economic empowerment, education, social issues, art, theatre, and dance.

