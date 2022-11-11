Karachi Arts Council organizes "Sculpture Show: Name of Allah on Stones"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Friday organized a three-day exhibition on "Sculpture Show: Name of Allah on Stones" based on the beautiful works of renowned sculptor Anjum Ayaz in Jaun Eliy Lawn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Friday organized a three-day exhibition on "Sculpture Show: Name of Allah on Stones" based on the beautiful works of renowned sculptor Anjum Ayaz in Jaun Eliy Lawn.

Well-known intellectual and writer Anwar Maqsood along with president of Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah inaugurated the exhibition, said a statement.

Sculptor Anjum Ayaz carved the stones and put Names of Allah on them.

President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah speaking on the occasion said that Anjum Ayaz is a great artist, who carved names of Allah on different types of stones.

This is a great work that he has done and he is grateful to Anjum Ayaz for choosing the Arts Council for the exhibition, he said.

Expressing his views on the exhibition, Anwar Maqsood said that those who know Anjum Ayaz, those who know art, who are fond of art, all believe in Anjum Ayaz. Anjum Ayaz belongs to Amroha and no man of Amroha can live without calligraphy.

Sculptor Anjum Ayaz said that he has started carving stones and engraved names on them. There are all kinds of stones in our country, he said.