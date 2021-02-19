UrduPoint.com
Karachi Bar Association Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Karachi Bar Association (KBA) called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House here on Friday.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that the Federal government was on the path to providing speedy justice to the people.

He said that the government was ensuring to resolve the issues of the lawyers community.

He said that it was the need of the hour that the lawyers should work with the government to provide speedy justice to the people at their doorsteps.

Imran Ismail said that the lawyers had more responsibility for the implementation of law and good governance.

He also lauded the role of lawyers in the supremacy of constitution and law.

