Open Menu

Karachi Based Journalists' Delegation Witnesses Rural Women's Empowerment In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Karachi based journalists' delegation witnesses rural women's empowerment in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A 13-member delegation of senior journalists from Karachi on Sunday visited Khairpur Mir's to witness the empowerment of rural women under the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP), funded by the Sindh Government. The visit aimed to explore and document the transformational impact of women-led community development initiatives in reducing poverty and empowering women.

The delegation interacted with over 200 organized women at a community dialogue held in Village Naro Dhoro, Taluka Kot Diji. The women shared powerful stories of overcoming challenges and achieving economic independence through government support.

The Local Support Organization (LSO) presented key achievements in the Union Council under PPRP and other initiatives, including the Sindh People's Housing For Flood Affectees (SPHF) and Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP).

The visiting journalists engaged with entrepreneurs, captured visuals of their businesses, and conducted interviews to highlight their inspiring journeys of resilience. The event showcased the impact of government-funded programs in empowering rural women and promoting entrepreneurship.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

47 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

8 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

9 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

10 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

12 hours ago
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

12 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

13 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

16 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

16 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan