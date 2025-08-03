SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A 13-member delegation of senior journalists from Karachi on Sunday visited Khairpur Mir's to witness the empowerment of rural women under the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP), funded by the Sindh Government. The visit aimed to explore and document the transformational impact of women-led community development initiatives in reducing poverty and empowering women.

The delegation interacted with over 200 organized women at a community dialogue held in Village Naro Dhoro, Taluka Kot Diji. The women shared powerful stories of overcoming challenges and achieving economic independence through government support.

The Local Support Organization (LSO) presented key achievements in the Union Council under PPRP and other initiatives, including the Sindh People's Housing For Flood Affectees (SPHF) and Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP).

The visiting journalists engaged with entrepreneurs, captured visuals of their businesses, and conducted interviews to highlight their inspiring journeys of resilience. The event showcased the impact of government-funded programs in empowering rural women and promoting entrepreneurship.