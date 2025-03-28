Open Menu

Karachi Beautification Task Force Met

Published March 28, 2025

Karachi Beautification Task Force met

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The first meeting of the Karachi Beautification Task Force was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, during which supervisors were appointed for the beautification and cleanliness of the city’s selected main roads.

These included Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zidi for Shahrah-e-Faisal, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi for Shahrah-e-Quaid, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem for Sher Shah Suri Road, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar for Shaheed Millat Road, Director General Parks Ikhlaq Yousufzai for Karsaz Road, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi for Abdullah Haroon Road, and DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah for I.I. Chundrigar Road.

The meeting also decided that, in view of the increasing traffic accidents in the city, all unregistered water tankers operating on roads would be confiscated, and fines would be imposed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for violations of traffic laws on these roads.

Mayor Karachi requested details from the DIG Traffic on the increasing traffic accidents in the city.

He stated that all members of the Beautification Task Force would oversee the cleanliness and beautification efforts with the help of municipal bodies.

The committee also included representatives from the DG Military Cantonment board, DG Sindh Building Ismail Khodro, MD Solid Waste Tariq Nizamani, Special Secretary Local Government Ayesha Ameen, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam, Town Municipal Commissioner Nazimabad Zain Malik, Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Noor Hassan Jokhio, Town Municipal Commissioner Jinnah Ilahi Bakhsh, and other officers.

