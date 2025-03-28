Karachi Beautification Task Force Met
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The first meeting of the Karachi Beautification Task Force was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, during which supervisors were appointed for the beautification and cleanliness of the city’s selected main roads.
These included Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zidi for Shahrah-e-Faisal, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi for Shahrah-e-Quaid, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem for Sher Shah Suri Road, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar for Shaheed Millat Road, Director General Parks Ikhlaq Yousufzai for Karsaz Road, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi for Abdullah Haroon Road, and DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah for I.I. Chundrigar Road.
The meeting also decided that, in view of the increasing traffic accidents in the city, all unregistered water tankers operating on roads would be confiscated, and fines would be imposed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for violations of traffic laws on these roads.
Mayor Karachi requested details from the DIG Traffic on the increasing traffic accidents in the city.
He stated that all members of the Beautification Task Force would oversee the cleanliness and beautification efforts with the help of municipal bodies.
The committee also included representatives from the DG Military Cantonment board, DG Sindh Building Ismail Khodro, MD Solid Waste Tariq Nizamani, Special Secretary Local Government Ayesha Ameen, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam, Town Municipal Commissioner Nazimabad Zain Malik, Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Noor Hassan Jokhio, Town Municipal Commissioner Jinnah Ilahi Bakhsh, and other officers.
Recent Stories
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Assembly Session summoned on April 43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits THQ hospital3 minutes ago
-
Four injured in roof collapse3 minutes ago
-
Karachi Beautification Task Force met3 minutes ago
-
Pollen reactions causing eye issues: AST3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements in meeting3 minutes ago
-
3 Pashto films to release this Eid, reigniting regional Cinema23 minutes ago
-
Faithful observe Jumatul Wida with religious devotion; Al-Quds rally calls for Muslim unity against ..23 minutes ago
-
ISSI signs Letter of Cooperation (LoC) with MISIS to strengthen research collaboration33 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for sending women to Saudi Arabia for begging33 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for Parchi gambling33 minutes ago
-
Strict legal action to be taken against transporters overcharging passengers33 minutes ago