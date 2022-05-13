UrduPoint.com

Karachi Blast Condemns Widely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Karachi blast condemns widely

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday condemned the blast and expressed sorrow over the loss of a precious life

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday condemned the blast and expressed sorrow over the loss of a precious life.

Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah also condemned the Karachi blast and expressed grief over the tragic incident.

He expressed concern over the Karachi blast and extended his condolences to the families of the injured and deceased.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Sheikh, in a statement, condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of life. He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

