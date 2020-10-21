UrduPoint.com
Karachi Blast Leaves Five People Dead, 20 Others Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:26 AM

Karachi blast leaves five people dead, 20 others injured

The latest reports say that several buildings in surrounding areas have also been damaged.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) At least five people were killed and 20 others injured after a blast exploded in Gulshan Iqbal bloc in Karachi on Wednesday.

The police said that the blast took place at the first floor of the four-storey building. Shops and two buildings in surroundings have also been damaged.

However, nature of the blast has so far not been ascertained yet but in charge of CTD says that explosion is likely a cylinder blast.

The intensity of the blast was so severe that windowpanes of the nearby building were shattered. Balconies of two apartments have been completely destroyed, rescue officials said.

Police and rangers reached the spot and started operation while rescue workers also reached there who shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed serious concerns over loss of lives and damage due to the blast, and sought report from the authorities concerned.

