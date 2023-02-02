Karachi board inaugurates all Pak inter-board sports gala in Islamabad

All Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala 2022-23 was inaugurated at Pakistan Sports Board on Thursday, which will feature hockey, athletics, table tennis, and basketball matches from February 2 to 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Inter board Sports Gala 2022-23 was inaugurated at Pakistan Sports Board on Thursday, which will feature hockey, athletics, table tennis, and basketball matches from February 2 to 9.

This year, the responsibility of the inter-board sports gala was given to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Karachi.

Taking responsibility, Karachi Board inaugurated the Sports Gala in which all the boards across Pakistan are participating.

On the occasion, the chief guest, Federal Board Chairman Qaiser Alam, welcomed the BISE Karachi and all the boards participating in the gala.

He also congratulated all the children for participating in the gala and urged them to perform well in both curricular and extracurricular activities.

Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and Chairman Karachi Board also welcomed the boards and children participating in the gala.