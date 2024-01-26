Karachi Books, Libraries Festival Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
The introductory session in connection with the inaugural Karachi Festival of Books & Libraries (KFBL) 2024, the first event of its kind to have been conceived in Pakistan, got underway at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here
Both the co-founders, Aziz Memon and Syed Khalid Mahmood, were present in the ceremony to unveil the details about the festival, said a statement on Friday.
Jumbo Publishing, one of the respected Names in the industry, is presenting the festival with the collaboration of the English-Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP), while the technical assistance is being provided by the Karachi library Association (KLA) with the Friends of Libraries Pakistan (FLP) arranging for volunteers.
Jahangir Moghul, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, presided over the introduction ceremony which was also addressed by famous writer, Prof Farhat Azeem, poet Dr Shabnam Aman, KLA President, Farheen Mahmood, FLP President, Khalid Mumtaz Ansari and KPC Secretary, Shoaib Ahmed while the vote of thanks was proposed by KLA Secretary General, Nasir Mustafa.
The inauguration ceremony of the KFBL is planned to be held in February and activities will continue throughout the year until the Book & Library Fair, scheduled to be organized in November.
The initiative will highlight iconic libraries from across the country to initiate a conversation on the modernization and digitization of libraries, and for action-oriented policy for the development of Model Libraries in Pakistan down to the village and community levels.
