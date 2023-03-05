Karachi-bound Khyber Mail train derailed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :A passenger coach of a Khyber Mail train traveling from Karachi to Peshawar derailed near the Kala Bridge in Karachi on early Sunday Morning.

According to railway sources, due to the incident, the train had to be stopped but later it was dispatched after replacing it with another coach. However, no casualties were reported, electronic channels reported.