UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Braces For Major Power Breakdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:55 PM

Karachi braces for major power breakdown

The residents of Karachi could face a major power breakdown as rainwater entered the KDA grid station at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33 on Tuesday night, forcing the K-Electric to suspend power supply to some feeders

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) The residents of Karachi could face a major power breakdown as rainwater entered the KDA grid station at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33 on Tuesday night, forcing the K-Electric to suspend power supply to some feeders.A spokesperson of K-Electric warned that it may be forced to completely shut down power from KDA grid station if the flow of water doesn't stop to ensure safety of the staff and equipment.The spokesperson further said that we are working closely with all authorities to control this situation.

All possible resources including trenches, water pumps and sand bags around the grid have been deployed to block the water.

Heavy monsoon downpour on the second consecutive day in the city has paralyzed daily life in the city.

Many roads and low lying areas are submerged under rain water.At least 19 people, including five children, were killed in rain-related incidents in various parts of the city.The rainfall recorded so far in different parts of the city were; Surjani 119mm, Saddar 98mm, Faisal Base 71mm, North karachi 65mm, Jinnah Terminal 60mm, University road 55mm, Ghulshan e Hadid 52mm, Masroor 48mm, Landhi 43mm, Nazimabad 39mm, Kemari 14mm.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Road Landhi Saddar May All From

Recent Stories

Wife Narjis says Mohammad Amir will always play fo ..

7 minutes ago

Samsung profit slumps more than half as chip marke ..

36 seconds ago

Demand to lift ban on Muharram processions in IOK

8 minutes ago

Eurozone growth slows to 0.2% in second quarter

38 seconds ago

Indian forces' firing along LoC indicates their fr ..

8 minutes ago

FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner, lodges ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.