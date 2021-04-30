UrduPoint.com
Karachi Bye-polls Necessitated Electoral Reforms: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Karachi bye-polls necessitated electoral reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the way Pakistan Peoples Party made the system hostage in Karachi's one constituency had necessitated electoral reforms even more acute than before.

"Once again, I ask the opposition to consider the suggestions of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he tweeted.

He said the low turnout in NA-249 bye-elections had indicated that the people were losing faith in the electoral process.

