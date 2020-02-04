UrduPoint.com
Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Appreciates Relaxation In US, UK Travel Advisory

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:38 PM

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciates relaxation in US, UK travel advisory

President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan welcomed United States and United Kingdom's decision to ease travel advisory for Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan welcomed United States and United Kingdom's decision to ease travel advisory for Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, KCCI Chief said Karachi Chamber had been demanding relaxation in travel advisory since long and it was really heartening to see that the travel advisories have finally been eased by both the countries.

This would surely bring the people, particularly the business communities, more close to each other.

"We are very delighted to see US and UK have relaxed their travel advisories and hope that more such announcements will be made by other important countries," he said.

