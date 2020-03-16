Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry asks members to submit fee online from HMB branch

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Keeping in view the rising fear amongst the masses due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has advised all its members to submit their renewal fee online in any branch of Habib Metropolitan Bank .

According to a statement issued, KCCI members can transfer fee online from any HMB branch to KCCI's Account # 6-11-12-20311-714-206195 while a scanned copy of payment receipt along with proof of Income Tax Return and Sales Tax Return (If Applicable) for the preceding year, which are mandatory, must be emailed at info@kcci.

com.pk or membership@kcci.com.pk, said KCCI statement issued here on Monday.

Moreover, KCCI members have also been provided the option to deposit membership renewal fee of Rs3600 without KCCI identity card or Rs3650 with KCCI ID Card in the form of pay order in favor of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

KCCI members could seek assistance by calling at 99218001-9 Ext. 141 and 129 throughout the week from 9:30A.M. to 6:00 P.M. except Friday when KCCI observes office timings between 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.