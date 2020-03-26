UrduPoint.com
Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Extends Membership Renewal Date Till April 30

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:47 PM

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has extended the last date for renewal of its membership to April 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has extended the last date for renewal of its membership to April 30.

However, the trade body leadership has advised the members to get their membership renewed before the dateline to avoid suspension of their membership.

The KCCI Spokesman, through a statement on Thursday, informed that the last date for renewal of the membership had been extended from March 31, 2020 to April 30 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. And, that the decision came up in the light of a notification issued by Directorate General of Trade Organizations.

After the closure of KCCI offices due to on-going lockdown in Karachi, the members have been provided the facility to submit their renewal fee online to KCCI's Account # 6-11-12-20311-714-206195 from any branch of Habib Metropolitan Bank (HMB).

While a scanned copy of payment receipt along with proof of Income Tax Return and Sales Tax Return (If Applicable) for the preceding year, which are mandatory, must be emailed by the members at info@kcci.com.pk or membership@kcci.com.pk., he said.

The members have been informed that the Chamber's Attestation Department, which is partially functional from 11:00A.M to 2:00 P.M from Monday to Thursday, will remain open for one-and-a-half hour only on Friday from 11:00A.M to 12:30P.M. It it will remain closed on Saturday due to closure of the banks.

