Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry finalizes sub-committees, 3 special committees for 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appointed chairmen of 18 Sub-Committees and three Special Committees for the period of one year (2020-21).

Businessmen Group in KCCI Chairman and KCCI former President Siraj Kassam Teli, BMG Vice Chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, BMG General Secretary A.Q. Khalil, KCCI President M. Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President M. Saqib Goodluck and Vice President Shamsul islam Khan congratulated the newly appointed chairmen of all sub-committees, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

They assured their full support and cooperation to the new Chairmen of those Sub-Committees which had been formed to facilitate the business and industrial community of the city.

They hoped that the newly appointed Chairmen would try their best to effectively highlight and resolve the genuine issues being confronted by the business and industrial community and utilize all available resources to further improve the image of Karachi Chamber.