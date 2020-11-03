Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry initiates series of webinars with Pakistani diplomats abroad

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has started series of webinars with Pakistani foreign missions aimed at updating them with the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in Karachi, and getting feedback for better exports of Pakistani goods in different countries and attract more foreign investment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has started series of webinars with Pakistani foreign missions aimed at updating them with the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in Karachi, and getting feedback for better exports of Pakistani goods in different countries and attract more foreign investment.

Speaking at the first webinar held at KCCI Secretariat in collaboration with Pakistan's Consulate in Shanghai,Pakistan's Consul General in Shanghai, Hussain Haider emphasized that for increasing exports to China, Pakistan's business community would have to focus on the value-addition. It had been observed , he added, raw materials and less value-added products were typically being exported to China where there was huge potential for exporting value added products.

He pointed out that raw materials like copper and articles worth dollars 551.2 million along with cotton yarn and fabrics valuing dollars 351.95 million were the top two products exported to China in 2019. Whereas, the exports of value- added products like knitted apparel and woven apparel stood at $ 47.49 million and $ 31.38 million respectively which clearly indicates that Pakistani exporters were mostly tilted to exporting raw material instead of value-added products.

Pakistan's diplomat informed that YRD region in China which comprises of four provinces namely Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, was the most technologically advanced region with highest per capita income and highest contribution to Chinese GDP.

"This is the region in which Pakistani exporters must look for more avenues of enhancing trade by focusing value addition while attention must also be given to digitalization as it has been observed that digitalization for both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) has predominantly increased in the YRD region," he advised.

He said Pakistani Consulate in Shanghai had identified numerous sectors including textiles and clothing, value -added textiles, garments, made-ups, medical and surgical equipment, sports goods, inflatable balls, exercise equipment and outdoor games equipment, leather apparel, articles of leather including trunks, suitcases, briefcases and vanity cases etc. in which Pakistani manufacturers already had the expertise and they would certainly be able to capture a sizeable share in the Chinese markets.

He opined that the sister city status between Karachi and Shanghai could also provide a basis of economic cooperation.

For further strengthening trade and investment cooperation between Karachi and Shanghai, Karachi Chamber and Shanghai Chamber should sign the much-awaited memorandum of understanding through an online forum as the said MoU, which was initiated in April 2020 suffered delay in signing due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

This first webinar of the series being organised to promote trade and investment cooperation with the world was also attended by President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, KCCI Managing Committee, representatives of industrial town associations and other prominent representatives from trade and industry.

KCCI Presdent , M. Shariq Vohra said Pakistani investors' position in China was satisfactory for various reasons. Many Pakistanis had invested heavily in Europe and Gulf Cooperation Council countries but not in China for certain reasons including less know-how about Chinese culture, language barriers, China's non-tariff and tariff trade barriers etc.

"We have never tried to enter Chinese market where substantial investments have come from United States, Japan, Russia and many other countries," he mentioned.

It was high time that Pakisani business community must explore trade and investment opportunities in China through effective utilization of technological advancements being widely used all over China, whereas, Chinese government should relax the barriers in trade and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Referring to enhanced usage of e-commerce in China where 749 million consumers are available online, Shariq Vohra particularly mentioned that although alibaba.com was the biggest buying and selling portal of China. But, he said, this portal offered very limited services through an agent to Pakistani traders and industrialists who were intending to use this huge platform for their buying and selling. However, they were unable to do so mainly due to lack of adequate payment solution.

"This trade barrier requires special attention as payment solutions for e-commerce in Pakistan are still in its infancy which restricts many trade opportunities for Pakistan," he stressed.

He urged that Pakistan's Consulate in Shanghai should take up this matter with the management of Alibaba.com so that they could facilitate Pakistani business community by enhancing their operations for Pakistan along with provision of proper payment solutions which were allowed by the State Bank of Pakistan as currently online payments via PayPal and many other payment solutions remain banned in Pakistan.

Although the State Bank has been assuring from time to time that a mechanism was being devised to facilitate e-payments via various digital payment service providers and it would be launched soon, but its execution was still pending, the business leader pointed.