Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (KCCI) Members Advised For Renewal Of Membership By March 31

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) members advised for renewal of membership by March 31

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has advised all its members to renew their membership by March 31, 2020 to escape any inconvenience

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has advised all its members to renew their membership by March 31, 2020 to escape any inconvenience.

The process of renewal of membership for the year 2020-21 is going on. As per Trade Organizations Act -2013, the last date for renewal of membership is March 31, press release on Wednesday said.

The chamber has already intimated its members through letter, e-mail and SMS service that the membership of Karachi Chamber shall expire on 31-03-2020. Thus, all members submit prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing of last income tax and sales tax returns, if applicable, by the time to avoid cancellation of their membership.

After cancellation, they will have to go through entire re-admission process.

