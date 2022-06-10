UrduPoint.com

Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Leadership Terms Budget Business-friendly

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Leaderships of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have described the Federal Budget 2022-23 as pro-public, and business-friendly

Chairman of Businessmen Group in KCCI M.

Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Muhammad Idrees Memon, in their first reaction to media, lauded the government's announcement to pay all pending claims of duty drawback on local taxes and levies (DLTL) of the business community.

KCCI leaders said they feared of a tough budget in view of the existing economic and social crunch, but it was much better.

However, they suggested an increase in the allocation for information technology and health sectors.

