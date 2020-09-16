Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes approval of Rs 1.37 bn for roads in SITE

Chairman Businessmen Group and former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Siraj Kassam Teli has welcomed the approval of Rs 1.37 billion by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for reconstruction of the dilapidated roads of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Businessmen Group and former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Siraj Kassam Teli has welcomed the approval of Rs 1.37 billion by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for reconstruction of the dilapidated roads of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate.

This task was pending since long and caused hardships for thousands of industries in SITE area particularly after the recent rainfalls, said KCCI release on Wednesday.

Siraj Kassam Teli, who led a delegation from SITE Association in a meeting at the Chief Minister House, said , "We are very grateful to Chief Minister Sindh for thoroughly listening to the grievances being faced by the industrialists of Site and hope that the infrastructure development work would be expedited and completed at the earliest.

" He was of the opinion that the condition of roads in SITE Karachi has worsened to such an extent that even commuting on a jeep has become almost impossible in this particular area while the business and industrial community was suffering severe losses every day because of the damages to their goods in transit due to broken roads.

He appreciated Chief Minister's decision to hand over collection of property tax to SITE Ltd that would surely help in improving the recovery and these funds can be utilized on the development of SITE area.