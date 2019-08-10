(@imziishan)

All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected unopposed for the Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for the year 2019-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected unopposed for the Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for the year 2019-21.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, a total of 32 nominations were received by the Election Committee of KCCI who all belonged to Businessmen Group.

The nominations papers were scrutinized by the Committee,which rejected 10 nomination papers by declaring them invalid whereas 7 candidates withdrew their nominations, resulting in unanimous election of the remaining 15 candidates KCCI's Election 2019-21.