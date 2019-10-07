Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry president urges Chief Minister, heads of LEAs to take stringent measures for maintenance of peace

Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan Monday expressed his deep concerns over abrupt rise in law & order incidents particularly the target killings and rising street crimes and urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Heads of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to take strict actions and adopt stringent measures to maintain peace in every nook and corner of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry (KCCI) President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan Monday expressed his deep concerns over abrupt rise in law & order incidents particularly the target killings and rising street crimes and urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Heads of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to take strict actions and adopt stringent measures to maintain peace in every nook and corner of the megalopolis.

In a statement President KCCI pointed out that it took a lot of efforts and sacrifices to restore peace in the city after the commencement of Karachi Operation in 2013 which resulted in restoration of peace and tranquility to a great extent however, he added that resurfacing of the criminals again must not be taken lightly or neglected.

He was of the opinion that Karachi city, which contributed more than 70 percent revenue to the national exchequer, simply cannot afford any kind of damage to its law & order situation.

KCCI President urged that the LEAs must strictly be directed to take stern action against culprits, besides enhancing patrolling and snap-checking all over the city, particularly at the most sensitive localities from where street crimes were constantly being reported, he added.

The KCCI president further expressed apprehensions over the upsurge in incidents pertaining to hooliganism and the rowdy behavior of police officers and even the private security guards.

'It was really shameful that these security personnel nowadays immediately resorted to beating the innocent public at gunpoint in case of any minor conflict which usually pertained to either giving way or parking etc. Such rude behavior and low treatment towards the innocent masses triggered hatred which was totally unacceptable in any civilized society', said Agha Shahab.

The business leader noted that these security officers, instead of pointing their guns upwards, were usually seen pointing guns on the vehicle right behind their convoy which posed threat to the lives of those innocent commuters who get stuck up right behind their vehicles.

'In this regard, a proper code of conduct had to be devised and strictly implemented for the security personnel with a view to save the innocent citizens from becoming victims of any untoward incident', he added.