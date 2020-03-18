Karachi Circular Railways project director deputed

The Pakistan Railways has given look-after charge of Project Director/Revival of the Existing Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) to a senior officer Amir Muhammad Daudpota, a grade-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given look-after charge of Project Director/Revival of the Existing Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) to a senior officer Amir Muhammad Daudpota, a grade-20.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the officer will look after the post in addition to his current responsibilities as Project Director/Construction of Coal Loading Station between BQM-PQM, project Karachi.