Karachi Circular Railways revival meeting held

A meeting pertaining to the revival of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) was held at Divisional Superintendent Office Pakistan Railways Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting pertaining to the revival of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) was held at Divisional Superintendent Office Pakistan Railways Karachi on Monday.

Progress in different areas of the revival of KCR was extensively discussed by the Pakistan Railways' and Sindh government's representatives from the concerned departments. Pakistan Railways sanitized the meeting on the progress made so far on the implementation status in light of Supreme Courts directives and sought progress on the assigned tasks by different departments, according to a news release.

In order to streamline coordination, a meeting between Transport Department Sindh and Pakistan Railways was scheduled for June 24 (Wednesday) and another follow up meeting to report progress was agreed to be held in a fortnight.

The meeting was chaired by DS Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak and was attended by MD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, Additional Commissioner Karachi Asadullah Khan, MD KW&SB Asadullah, Ashraf Lakho consultant Department of Transport, Sindh, Advisor NESPAK Riaz ul Huda, Chief Engineer SITE Nabeel Ahmad, SP Sindh Police Dr. Sumair and all the Deputy DSs of PR Karachi division.