Karachi City Administration Took Effective Measures For Prevention Of Dengue: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:18 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani Wednesday said the Karachi administration, along with the health department and other relevant agencies, had taken effective steps to prevent dengue in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani Wednesday said the Karachi administration, along with the health department and other relevant agencies, had taken effective steps to prevent dengue in Karachi.

Talking to the media during a visit to Dengue Prevention Camp organized by a private institution in collaboration with non-governmental organizations at Burns Road, he said the response teams were working under the supervision of city administration, according to a statement.

The commissioner Karachi expressed the hope that the dengue situation would be under control in a week.

Iftikhar Shalwani said that the camp would help in dengue prevention efforts and raise awareness among the masses.

The commissioner told the media that response teams under the leadership of all the Deputy Commissioners were working very well. The weather was also getting better. Earlier over 300 cases were being reported daily, now one hundred cases were being reported per day.

He said a thorough awareness campaign was needed to prevent dengue. The commissioner directed the Health Department to continue the dengue awareness campaign throughout the year.

