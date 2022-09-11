UrduPoint.com

Karachi City Braces Itself For Another Spell Of Rain

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Karachi City braces itself for another spell of rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The Met department on Sunday predicted that the port city would receive light to moderate showers under the influence of a new weather system, In a statement, the PMD said that moist currents were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and were likely to persist during the next two to three days.

The prevailing weather system could cause showers in Sindh's cities, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Mirpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and Thatta.

Hot and humid weather was expected to prevail in most parts of Karachi during the next three days, the PMD had said earlier, adding that the port city is likely to receive heavy rains coupled with lightning on September 13.

"Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Lower Sindh," said the PMD.

The Met office said that heavy rains were also expected at few places in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Upper Punjab during the period.

