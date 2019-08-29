Karachi Commissioner assures support to cause of animal welfare

(@imziishan)

Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has assured all out support to the volunteers working for the cause of animal welfare and rescue in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has assured all out support to the volunteers working for the cause of animal welfare and rescue in the metropolis.

Talking to the activists representing local NGO ACF-Animal Rescue, led by its founder Ayesha Chundrigrar, he appreciated the work undertaken by the activists, and hoped that this may gain momentum in the largest and most urbane city of the

country.

According to details of the meeting issued by the Commissioner Office here Thursday, Shallwani reiterated that the city administration will extend all possible support to the NGO and this would also be in context of needed assistance to create public awareness about animal rights and animal rescue.

Ms. Chundrigar on the occasion made a detailed presentation about the efforts being made by the NGO working for animal rights and welfare.

ACF - Animal Rescue was said to be running an animal shelter

in Karachi, which is first of its kind in Pakistan - where injured

and unwell animals were attended and provided with needed treatment

under the supervision of qualified veterinary doctors.

The animals were said to be of varied categories including

horse, camel and cats along with other stray animals.

These were mainly comprised of those rescued from different

parts of the metropolis in injured conditions or diseased, in

need of assistance.

According to ACF activists their NGO also holds provision

for ambulance service to rescue animals in need who are then

transported to a dedicated hospital for treatment.

The hospital was said to have been established with the

support of animal lovers and presently there was need to get

involved people in general to report to ACF volunteers on urgent

basis any animal they find in need to be rescued.

It was further claimed that they also hold an active rescue

helpline service through which presence of injured animals could

be registered for required action.

ACF-Animal Rescue service was said to be also very active on

social media.

The Karachi Commissioner was also informed about donkey camps

arranged by the NGO in different donkey/equine populated areas of

the city.

During the exercise, ACF teams led by trained vets not only

provide medical treatment, food and water to donkeys, but also

educate the owner about safe and efficient handling of the animal.