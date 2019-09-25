UrduPoint.com
Karachi Commissioner Reviews Arrangement For Pak- Sri Lanka Match

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:31 AM

Karachi Commissioner reviews arrangement for Pak- Sri Lanka Match

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for one day international cricket match to be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at National Stadium on September 27.

Additional IGP, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Col Nasar of Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, Assistant Commissioner, Lal Dino Mangi, Additional Secretary of Sindh Home Department, Saifullah Abro and General Manager of National Stadium, Arshad Khan were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed in detail the schedule of the two teams - their arrival, stay and other internal measures taken by the PCB.

It was decided that close coordination between Karachi Administration and law enforcing / security agencies would be ensured so that schedule is absolutely complied with and the two teams are duly facilitated.

Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani said all measures must be duly adopted to facilitate the spectators as well as general public using the route around the stadium.

Reiterating that concrete steps are being taken to provide foolproof security, he said attention is also being paid towards beautification of the metropolis.

Shalwani said the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also being approached to allow free entry to the schoolchildren.

