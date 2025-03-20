Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators on Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review arrangements to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators and to ensure the implementation of official prices on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.

Among others, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Senior Director Traffic Engineering Bureau Yousuf Iqbal, deputy commissioners, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority, officials of Karachi Municipal Corporation, Town Administration, and Cantonment Board were also in attendance.

Secretary Transport Asad Zamin informed the meeting that intercity bus owners had been warned not to overcharge passengers, and action would be taken against those who would violate the official fare.

The meeting decided to set up Help Desks at the Karachi Bus Terminal on Super Highway and other bus terminals and intercity bus stops in the city under the supervision of the Secretary Provincial Transport Authority for the facilitation of passengers regarding fare compliant.

Staff from the Transport Department and Traffic Police would be deployed at these help desks. Banners would be installed to raise for the awareness of passengers advising them not to pay the transporters excess charges against the official fare. It was also decided that the Provincial Transport Authority would publicize such information through print and electronic media as well.

The Commissioner directed the Secretary Provincial Transport Authority to ensure that travelers visiting their loved ones on Eid faced no difficulties and that transporters did not overcharge passengers.

The meeting also decided to prominently display warning banners for transporters . A help line number would also be issued, and action would be taken on complaints or information received on the help line as well.

Meanwhile, the meeting reviewed traffic control and parking arrangements to cope with the expected rush of Eid shopping in markets and bazaars. It was decided that special traffic control and parking arrangements would be made to cope with the expected rush on Eid.

The meeting also decided that Deputy Commissioners, local police, traffic police, and representatives of relevant market associations would jointly review traffic control and parking arrangements and make necessary decisions.

It was further decided that all Deputy Commissioners would hold meetings with relevant officers in their offices and set up help desks in markets and bazaars.

The meeting also reviewed the actions taken to vacate parking spaces in shopping malls.The meeting decided that special parking arrangements would be made at commercial buildings and shopping malls where parking spaces had been vacated to control parking difficulties on Eid.

It was also decided to obtain the cooperation of relevant associations, to install cameras in parking spaces, deploy staff for parking monitoring, paint parking spaces, and make necessary lighting arrangements there.

The Deputy Commissioner South informed that parking spaces of more than 20 shopping malls and buildings located in the vicinity of Saddar and Zebunissa Street had been vacated by eliminating godown shops and other encroachments, providing parking facilities to buyers and other citizens.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal to activate the Traffic Engineering Bureau, which is responsible for maintaining the city's traffic system. The Senior Director Traffic Bureau Yousuf Iqbal gave a detailed briefing in this regard . He briefed the meeting on the lack of funds and trained staff in the department and other lack of resources

The meeting decided to restructure the Traffic Engineering Bureau and formulate a comprehensive policy to solve the city's traffic problems.

The Commissioner said that comprehensive planning was needed to control Karachi's traffic problems . The meeting also considered the formation of the Karachi Traffic Management Board, which will consist of government and non-government members.

It was decided that proposals for the formation of the board would be prepared in consultation with the Transport Department and submitted to the government for approval.