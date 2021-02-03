UrduPoint.com
Karachi Company Police Held Two Drug Dealers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Karachi Company Police held two drug dealers

On the directions of SP Sadar Sarfraz Virk, Karachi Company Police on Wednesday arrested two accused including one drug and one liquor dealer and also recovered an illegal 30 bore pistol

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of SP Sadar Sarfraz Virk, Karachi Company Police on Wednesday arrested two accused including one drug and one liquor dealer and also recovered an illegal 30 bore pistol.

During the special check, accused namely Riaz Misbahullah and Abdul Jabbar were arrested.

According to Police Spokesperson,15 liters of alcohol, 500 grams of hashish and a 30 bore pistol were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was launched.

The operations were carried out by SHO Karachi Company Muhammad Bilal and his team under the supervision of SDPO Margalla Malik Abid Ikram.

