Karachi Company Police Netted 630 Outlaws In Last 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Police Karachi Company police teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.

A public relations officer on Sunday said that during this period, the Islamabad Karachi Company police teams arrested a total of 630 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 41 million rupees from their possession.

As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign in the federal capital, Karachi Company police teams arrested 74 drug dealers and seized four kilogram hashish, 2.5 kilogram of heroin and 500 gram ice from their possession.

Additionally, Karachi Company police teams Police also conducted extensive operations against the accused possessing illegal arms, arrested 54 accused and recovered 43 pistols, one kalashnikov, one rifle, 212 rounds of ammunition and 08 daggers from their possession.

Moreover, 168 absconders were arrested in the last 10 months.

DIG Islamabad emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. He also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.

The citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15".

