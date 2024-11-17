Karachi Company Police Netted 630 Outlaws In Last 10 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Police Karachi Company police teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.
A public relations officer on Sunday said that during this period, the Islamabad Karachi Company police teams arrested a total of 630 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 41 million rupees from their possession.
As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign in the federal capital, Karachi Company police teams arrested 74 drug dealers and seized four kilogram hashish, 2.5 kilogram of heroin and 500 gram ice from their possession.
Additionally, Karachi Company police teams Police also conducted extensive operations against the accused possessing illegal arms, arrested 54 accused and recovered 43 pistols, one kalashnikov, one rifle, 212 rounds of ammunition and 08 daggers from their possession.
Moreover, 168 absconders were arrested in the last 10 months.
DIG Islamabad emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. He also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.
The citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call to promote religious harmony2 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers arrested during operation2 minutes ago
-
Khanewal police recover Rs3.6m stolen goods2 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 19th shipment, 17 tons of aid to Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 31 for violating tenancy act2 minutes ago
-
Revival of literary activities, fresco work at Wazir Khan Baradari begins12 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation tours Lahore's historical sites12 minutes ago
-
DG MLC arranges students' study tour22 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold forecast for Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Airport Police arrest liquor supplier, seize 192 bottles22 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur tomorrow42 minutes ago
-
KP govt lost writ in province: Aftab Sherpao42 minutes ago