Karachi Coordination Committee meeting held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Karachi Coordination Committee (KCC) hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was held at the Sindh Chief Minister House here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, MNA Najeeb Haroon, Chairman NDMA, and representatives of FWO etc from the federal side.

Sindh Ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Spokesman for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to the CM Sindh, Commissioner Karachi and Administrator Karachi attended the meeting from the provincial side, according to a CM House communiqu.

The meeting was informed that the length of the Mehmoodabad nulla was 19.03 square kilometer. Almost encroachments from the Mehmoodabad nulla had been removed.

'Sindh government had provided the Commissioner Karachi with Rs30 million,' the statement added.

Sindh Chief Minister said that in the meeting that they would not leave alone victims. He said that the Karachi was their city and they would take care of the victims.